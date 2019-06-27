BJD's Rajanikant Singh Elected Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker

BJD lawmaker Rajanikant Singh elected Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmaker Rajanikant Singh was today elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Mr Singh, a four-time legislator from Angul constituency, was elected unopposed as there was no contender.

Leader of House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion proposing the name of Mr Singh to be chosen as the Deputy Speaker. It was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

Mr Rajanikant Singh had worked as Steel and Mines Minister under Naveen Patnaik government earlier.

Rajanikant Singh said as the Deputy Speaker, he will work for the smooth functioning of the House.





