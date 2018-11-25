5 Detained As Students Clash At Odisha University Over Alleged Harassment

The college administration has vacated two hostels to avoid more violence on the campus

Five students were detained at Bhubaneswar's KIIT University after a clash broke out between two groups of students on Saturday over the alleged harassment of a female student. Several students were reportedly injured. The police have banned large groups from gathering anywhere on the campus.

The fight broke out after a second year engineering student allegedly made a pass at a final year law student, news agency ANI reported.

Security camera footage showed students vandalising campus property and brutally thrashing other students cornered in an elevator.



Local channel OTV reported two cases have been registered over the incident.

"Students of two groups clashed yesterday over an issue of eve-teasing on Nov 23. As a precautionary measure, two hostels affected have been vacated. As it's a matter of clash between two groups of students, the university hasn't been closed Sine Die. Classes are functioning normally," the university said in a statement.

"A few students received minor injuries. They've been discharged after first-aid. Rumours of fatality are false. KIIT has a policy of zero tolerance towards such unruly actions and necessary steps have been taken," it added.