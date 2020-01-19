Alliance Air To Take Special Children On 40-Minute Flight In Bhubaneshwar

Alliance Air will take these flyers on a 40-minute flight within Bhubaneshwar.

Air India's regional arm, Alliance Air, said on Sunday that it will fly a group of "children with special needs" onboard its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday.

There will be a total of 44 such children, selected by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, comprising 21 girls and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline said in a release.

Alliance Air will take these flyers on a 40-minute flight within Bhubaneshwar, it added.

Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

The special flight is being operated under the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha government, the airline said.