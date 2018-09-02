4 Went To Save Woman Who Fell Inside Septic Tank In Odisha, All 5 Dead

The incident occurred at Paika Sahi of Durgi village, said police.

Bhubaneshwar | Posted by | Updated: September 02, 2018 15:23 IST
Villagers dragged the worker out of the septic tank and rushed them to the hospital. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar: 

Five people died of asphyxiation inside a septic tank in Odisha's Rayagada district on Sunday, police said.

The victims got into the septic tank to rescue a woman worker who had fallen inside it. However, they fell unconscious inside the tank during the rescue attempt.

The villagers dragged them out of the septic tank and rushed them to the hospital. While five of them including the woman worker were declared dead, another labourer is in a critical condition.

