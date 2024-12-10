All About Kalinga Literary Festival To Be Held In Bhubaneswar

The 11th edition of the prestigious Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is set to take place from March 21 to 23, 2025, in the Temple City of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event will include discussions, performances, and artistic displays, focusing on both Indian and global voices.

KLF 2025 will take place at Mayfair Lagoon, Kala Bhoomi, and Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. The festival will host over 500 speakers, including Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, and Sahitya Akademi awardees. They will discuss a wide range of topics, including cultural nationalism, gender identity, crime fiction, artificial intelligence, global crises, and ethics in tech.

Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between Literature, freedom, Republican values, cultural diversity, social equity.



KLF 2025 Highlights:

Kalinga Literary Awards: The festival will honour literary icons with the prestigious Kalinga Literary Awards.

Kalinga Art Festival: More than 100 artists will showcase their creativity.

Global Dialogues: Experts from various countries will discuss pressing global issues such as climate justice, AI ethics, and social equity.

Book Awards Festival: As a curtain-raiser, KLF will launch its Annual Book Awards in Delhi, recognising trailblazing authors across genres.

Emerging Talent: KLF offers a platform for young writers, artists, and leaders to engage with established names.

The festival will also include Mystic Walks, Heritage Tours, and cultural performances, giving attendees a chance to experience Bhubaneswar's rich cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2013, the Kalinga Literary Festival has hosted over 4,000 speakers and performers. With its 11th edition, KLF continues to solidify its role in shaping India's literary and cultural landscape on the global stage.

Founder-Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida describes the festival as “more than just a festival.” “It is a movement that celebrates the transformative power of literature, rekindling the wisdom of our ancestors to inspire the future,” he said. “This year's edition is a testament to the resilience of the literary spirit, bringing together global voices in the heart of Bhubaneswar.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, KLF Patron and CEO, added, "KLF underscores the relevance of India's historical narratives in shaping a global society. It celebrates the intersection of ancient wisdom and contemporary thought."

KLF connects India's regional voices with global literary and cultural hubs, promoting dialogues on democracy, sustainability, and diversity. KLF serves as an inspiring platform for aspiring artists and writers to connect with luminaries from across the world. The festival has grown into a global cultural force, with events in Kathmandu and plans for festivals in Colombo and Bali.