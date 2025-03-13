Kalinga Literary Festival Announces Indonesia As Country Partner

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced Indonesia as its country partner for its premier literary and cultural annual event, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from March 21 to 23 this year.

The KLF seeks to foster a vibrant reading and writing culture while bridging Indian and English literary traditions.

H.E. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, the Ambassador of Indonesia to India, will join the event as Guest of Honour, while renowned Indonesian novelist and essayist Mahfud Ikhwan and Mr Undri - Director of Cultural Promotion, the Indonesian Ministry of Culture, will join as speakers at the festival, according to a statement.

"We are honored to have Indonesia as our Country Partner, celebrating a vibrant culture that resonates deeply with India's own rich heritage," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder Director of Kalinga Literary Festival, in the statement.

"This partnership not only highlights the historical bond our countries share but also provides an incredible platform for fostering future collaborations across cultural, literary, and diplomatic spheres," she added.

The statement also said the partnership aims to celebrate the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Indonesia and India while paving the way for stronger bilateral relations through literature, arts, and cultural exchange.

Indonesia's renowned cultural ensemble, Belantara Budaya Indonesia Foundation, will showcase the rich diversity of Indonesia's cultural heritage. The Foundation will present a series of vibrant and symbolic traditional dances, including the graceful "Nusantara Medley Dance," the powerful "Mandau Dance," the community-spirited "Maumere Dance," the sacred "Tor Tor Dance" from North Sumatra, the lively "Solo Jaipong Dance" from West Java, and the evocative "Gelang Ro'om Dance" from Madura, East Java.

"Our participation at the Kalinga Literary Festival underscores our commitment to promoting Indonesian culture internationally. We look forward to sharing our cultural heritage and forging stronger bonds with the Indian community through this remarkable platform," said a spokesperson from the Belantara Budaya Indonesia Foundation.

A pioneering initiative, the KLF has successfully brought Indian literature to international platforms, significantly contributing to its global recognition. The festival creates an enabling platform to strengthen and celebrate the immense diversity inherent in Indian language, literature, art, culture, heritage, and performances, providing opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and mutual cultural enrichment.

The event will host performances, workshops, and discussions featuring prominent Indonesian and Indian writers, cultural practitioners, and intellectuals, creating a dynamic space for cross-cultural exchange and mutual understanding.