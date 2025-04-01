Kalinga Literary Festival 2025 Concludes. Dates For Next Year Announced

The 11th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) concluded on a high note, solidifying its reputation as one of South Asia's leading literary gatherings. With more than 100 sessions and over 400 expert panelists, this year's festival brought together authors, poets, journalists, translators, policymakers, industry leaders, civil society voices, literary entrepreneurs, publishers, and book lovers to engage in thought-provoking discussions on literature, culture, arts, cinema, and geopolitics.

On the final day, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao delivered the valedictory address emphasising the enduring role of literature in shaping societies.

"Literature is the true mirror of society; it reflects our values, aspirations, and struggles. A society without literature is unimaginable, as it is through words that we preserve our civilization and heritage", he said.

Speaking at the Temple City of Bhubaneswar, Mr Sao also highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, referring to the 'Roti-Beti Ka Rishta', which symbolises the shared traditions, familial bonds, and cultural exchanges between the two states.

The 12th Kalinga Literary Festival will be held on January 8 to 11, 2026 at Mayfair Hotel, Bhubaneswar. KLF announced 4th Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will be held on October 11,12, 2024 at Kathmandu.

KLF 2025: A Truly International Gathering

This year, Indonesia was the official Country Partner, marking a significant milestone in KLF's expansion into South and Southeast Asian literary collaborations. The festival saw participation from a distinguished Nepalese delegation comprising poets, authors, and young voices, as well as representation from Sri Lanka, further strengthening the regional literary ecosystem.

KLF Expands Beyond Borders: Upcoming Editions in Colombo, Bali, and Bhutan

With an ever-expanding influence, KLF announced new international editions in Colombo, Bali, and Bhutan, in addition to its ongoing presence in Kathmandu. These expansions aim to rekindle the historic literary and cultural connections between India and South & Southeast Asia while strengthening dialogue within Indian languages, indigenous traditions, and contemporary global literature. The upcoming editions will focus on bridging civilizations, strengthening indigenous storytelling traditions, and creating platforms for cross-border literary collaborations.

KLF CEO Ashok Kumar Bal highlighted the festival's growing impact. He said, "KLF has evolved beyond a literary festival-it is a global cultural movement. Our expansion to new locations will foster deeper engagement with regional literature, enabling stronger intellectual and cultural exchanges between India and the world."

Festival Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida emphasised KLF's dual mission of introducing global literature to Indian audiences and taking Indian languages and literature to the global stage.

"This year's edition has been a milestone in bringing contemporary global writings to Indian readers while showcasing Odia and Indian literature internationally. KLF is committed to strengthening literary networks across the Global South, ensuring a continuous dialogue between diverse literary traditions", he said.

Recognising Literary Excellence: Awards and Competitions

The festival concluded with awards and prizes given to student champions, recognizing emerging literary talent across various competitions. The final day also featured parallel sessions on women entrepreneurs, cinema, arts, and regional cultural exchanges, further reinforcing the festival's interdisciplinary approach.

KLF 2026: Save the Dates

The 12th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF 2026) will be held from January 8 to 11, 2026, at Mayfair, Bhubaneswar. As KLF continues its literary and cultural journey across nations, it remains steadfast in its mission to celebrate the power of words, ideas, and storytelling that connect civilisations.

About KLF

Since 2013, KLF has hosted over 6,000 speakers and performers, creating a melting pot of ideologies and creativity. With its 11th edition, KLF continues to thrive as a soft power vehicle, representing Odisha and India on the world literary map. Join us in Bhubaneswar this March for three days of transformative dialogue, creativity, and celebration.

In addition to its flagship festival, KLF has also organized an international literary festival in Kathmandu since 2022, which has attracted a wide array of speakers from diverse domains. Moving forward, KLF plans to host festivals in Colombo and Bali, seeking to rekindle the ancient ties Kalinga shared with Southeast Asian nations.