Kalinga Literary Festival Honours Authors For Exceptional Works In Literature

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) distributed its prestigious annual KLF book aAwards to several authors for their exceptional contributions to literature across genres earlier this week.

The awards were conferred by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at a ceremony at the India International Centre in Delhi on Saturday.

"First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed authors whose wisdom and literary brilliance have given life to these masterpieces, upholding India's centuries-old literary tradition. I regard them as both artists and artisans - custodians of our rich cultural heritage. No award can truly capture the depth of their contributions; it is merely a humble gesture of gratitude for their dedication to preserving and enriching our literary legacy," Mr Shekhawat said, as he emphasised the power of storytelling in shaping India's diverse literary tradition.

KLF Chief Executive Officer and Patron Ashok Kumar Bal, who delivered the inaugural speech, reaffirmed the festival's commitment to fostering cross-cultural literary dialogue.

"The 2025 award-winning books are more than just literary masterpieces-they are voices shaping intellectual discourse. As KLF moves forward, we envision these works sparking new conversations, broadening worldviews, and leaving an indelible mark on readers across the globe," he told the gathering.

The KLF is a premier annual event in India's literary and cultural landscape, dedicated to fostering a vibrant reading and writing culture while bridging Indian and English literary traditions.

Established in 2021, the KLF Book Awards honour literary excellence across genres, recognising both emerging and established writers and shaping future literary icons.

The awards were distributed across 12 distinct categories to commend works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, business writing, translation, children's literature, and debut works in both English and Hindi.

Here are the winners of this year's awards:

English Language Winners:

Non-Fiction: Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799) - Dr Vikram Sampath (Penguin) & The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond - Nandini Purandare & Deepa Balsavar (Roli Books)

Fiction: The Girl with the Seven Lives - Vikas Swarup (Simon & Schuster) & The Enclave: A Sharp and Hilarious Portrait of Womanhood in India - Rohit Manchanda (HarperCollins)

Poetry: I'll Have It Here - Jeet Thayil (HarperCollins)

Business: Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor's Guide to the New Economy - Smarak Swain (Bloomsbury India)

Translation: Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories - Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (HarperCollins)

Debut Writing: The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian - Neha Dixit (Juggernaut)

Children's Literature: Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji's Youngest Spy - Savie Karnel (Westland)

Hindi Language Winners

Non-Fiction: Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal - Anant Vijay (Prabhat Prakashan)

Fiction: Vanya - Manisha Kulsherstha (Rajpal and Sons) & Kissagram - Prabhat Ranjan (Rajpal and Sons)

Poetry: Dharm Wah Naav Nahin - Shirish Kumar Maurya (Rajkamal Prakashan)

Translation: Charu, Chivar Aur Charya - Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven (Penguin)

Debut Writing: Chakka Jaam - Gautam Choubey (Rajkamal Prakashan)

Special Citation: Gaanv Se Bees Postcard - Shiv Balak Misra (Westland - Eka)

Besides recognising the 15 exceptional books in English and Hindi, the KLF Book Awards will also recognize four outstanding works in Sanskrit and Odia. These awards will be presented during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from March 21 to 23.

Established as a benchmark for literary distinction, the awards highlight India's rich linguistic heritage and the evolving role of literature in shaping society.

The event on Saturday culminated in a vote of thanks by Professor Kamala Kanta Dash, who expressed deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of authors, jurors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts in ensuring the awards' resounding success.

A post-event gathering at the venue allowed attendees to engage in stimulating literary discussions. The evening was further enriched by the launch of the book A Various World by Ashok Kumar Bal, followed by an insightful panel discussion featuring distinguished members of the KLF Advisory Board.

