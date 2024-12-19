Kalinga Literary Festival Announces Book Awards In Delhi

The Kalinga Literary Festival began in Bhubaneswar in 2013.

The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards will be held on February 15, 2025, at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. The prestigious event will honour 15 outstanding books across English, Hindi, and Sanskrit languages, celebrating literary excellence and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. Four exceptional books in the Odia language will be recognised during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar from March 21-23, 2025.



The nominations for the awards were opened in October this year, prompting an overwhelming response from publishers, writers, and readers, with over 1,200 nominations submissions. Publishing houses were invited to nominate books and authors in seven categories -- non-fiction, fiction, business, poetry, debut, children's books, and translation.



A distinguished jury of literary experts will evaluate the submissions, considering their literary merit, originality, and impact. The longlisted and shortlisted titles, highlighting the best of Indian literature, will be revealed soon by the organisers.



Speaking about the awards, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder & Director of the Kalinga Literary Festival, said, "This year, we have witnessed a phenomenal response and a wealth of outstanding literary works competing for recognition. The selected books will represent the pinnacle of Indian literary achievement, and we are honoured to celebrate the incredible diversity of voices that make Indian literature so vibrant."



Initiated in 2013 in Bhubaneswar, the KLF provides a forum for people to express their passion for literature and the arts. It hosts the Kalinga Literary Awards and the KLF Book Awards every year to honour literary brilliance.



KLF Corners also offers creative spaces, such as KLF Campus workshops in educational institutions and KLF Bhav Samvad for discussions and book releases.