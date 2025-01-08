6,000 NRIs to Attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Celebrations In Odisha: Explained

The celebrations of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) kicked off on Wednesday, with around 6,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs)-- including business leaders, academicians, economists and philosophers, from 75 countries--set to participate in the convention organised in Odisha's Bhubaneswar over the next three days. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas marks a significant occasion for New Delhi to celebrate and strengthen its relationship with the global Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9, which will include a wide range of activities highlighting the growing importance of India's global engagement and the key role of its diaspora in shaping the nation's future. The theme of the 2025 PBD Convention--running from January 8 to 10-- is 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora. This unique initiative is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, aimed at offering diaspora members an opportunity to visit spiritual and cultural destinations across India.

About Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is the government's flagship event. It is celebrated on January 9 every year since 2003 to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India. January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate the occasion because, in 1915, it was the day when Mahatma Gandhi, a non-resident at the time, returned to India from South Africa and led India's freedom struggle.

The PBD conventions provide a platform for the government to engage overseas Indians from different countries on key issues concerning the Indian Diaspora, besides networking opportunities for diaspora participants.

Objectives of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The PBD aims to foster stronger connections between the Government of India and the Indian diaspora worldwide, promoting a sense of belonging and shared identity.

The event serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of the Indian diaspora in various fields, including economics, culture, and politics, to both India and their host countries.

It also offers an opportunity for dialogue between the Indian government and overseas Indians on various policy issues, facilitating discussions on topics relevant to the diaspora, such as visa regulations, investment opportunities, and community welfare.

The event showcases various opportunities for overseas Indians in India, including investment prospects, business partnerships, and collaborative ventures, encouraging them to contribute to India's development and many more.

Format Of PBD Convention

The format of the PBD Convention was revised in 2015. Since then, the main PBD Convention has been held every alternate year or biennially with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policymakers and stakeholders.

It is organised in partnership with one of the state governments, that host the PBD Convention. It allows the state to showcase its strengths to the diaspora and helps attract investment and technology into the state.

The 15th PBD convention was held, in partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi from January 21-23, 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 16th PBD convention was held in virtual format on January 9, 2021.

The 17th PBD Convention was held, in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, in Indore from January 8-10, 2023. Over 3,500 NRIs from about 70 countries had attended the Convention.

The 18th edition of the event is being organised in Bhubaneshwar, where festivities began with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Vibrant Indian Community Abroad

The Indians have emerged as one of the largest sources of remittances in the world. Currently, the Indian Diaspora stands at 35.4 million, including 19.5 million persons of Indian origin and 15.8 million non-resident Indians. The USA has the highest number of persons of Indian origin-over 2 million. UAE has the highest number of non-resident Indians- over 3.5 million.

The Ministry of External Affairs connects to the Indian diaspora abroad through thematic events and conferences aimed at promoting sectoral expertise on various subjects, as well as through various welfare schemes and programmes aimed at engaging with the diaspora and promoting the Indian diaspora's ties with their motherland.