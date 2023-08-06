On Camera, Striped Visitor's Night Stroll On Bhopal University Campus

A tigress was spotted roaming on the campus of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident occurred on Saturday and the big cat went back to its habitat and there was no man-animal conflict, an official said.

The tigress was caught on the CCTV as she was entering the Jagran Lakecity University. Footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the campus, which is on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The tigress, T-123, was also spotted outside the Vice Chancellor's cabin at 4.53 am on Saturday. This caused panic among the workers there, who fled the scene.

T-123 also has 4 children with whom she often roams in Kaliyasot area. The children of T-123 are 8 months old and are widening their horizon, officials say.

A few days ago, the tigress was also clicked at the Motherbull Farm where she was chased away by a herd of cows after she attacked one of them.