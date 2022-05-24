On Camera: Man Cuts Sadhu's Hair, Shouts Abuses In Madhya Pradesh Market

Based on the video, a case has been registered against the accused, the police said.

A man after a disagreement dragged a sadhu in a hair salon in a busy Madhya Pradesh market and cut his hair, showed a disturbing video. The incident took place in tribal zone of Patajan village in Khalwa.

In the video, now widely circulated, Praveen Gaur, a hotelier, is seen assaulting and shouting abuses at the sadhu. The accused has been arrested.

A Sadhu was assaulted in Khandwa, he was abused and his hair was chopped off. The accused Praveen Gaur has been arrested @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/drqGzbf4ih — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 24, 2022

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Khandwa's Haat Bazaar, when the sadhu, who used to beg in the market for survival, got into an altercation with the accused, after which he assaulted the sadhu in the market in full public view.

Later, Praveen Gaur dragged the sadhu to a hair salon and started assaulting him, the video showed. The sadhu tried to resist but the man forcefully cut his hair, the video showed. It's being alleged that the accused was intoxicated.

The sadhu disappeared after the crowd that had gathered saved the victim from the accused. "We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint," Khalwa police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said.

"Based on the video, a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to trace the sadhu so that a case can be registered from the victim's side as well," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.