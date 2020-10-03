Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Says No To IIFA Event In State Amid COVID-19

The chief minister said due to coronavirus, the IIFA function won't be held in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is a "tamasha" (drama) and Madhya Pradesh will not host it, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

The event, which was to be held between March 27 and 29 in the state under the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"What is the need for IIFA? There is coronavirus spread and people are in trouble. I don't like IIFA type tamasha. It won't be held," Mr Chouhan said.

"I have come to know that money has been collected from industrialists. Information has come in that Rs 4 crore was taken from a company in the name of IIFA. I have asked for information from other places as well from where money came in," he added.

Congress leader Kamal Nath said it was for the people to decide if an event like IIFA was a drama or now, and Mr Chouhan saying so does not make it one.

On money being collected for the event from industrialists, Mr Nath said the chief minister is lying.

