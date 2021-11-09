3 Children Dead In Bhopal's Hospital Fire

Bhopal hospital fire: State minister Vishwas Sarang visited the hospital to check the situation

Three children have died in a fire that broke out at the children's ward of a hospital in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Three children have died in the accident at Bhopal's Kamala Nehru Hospital, instructions have been given for a high-level inquiry into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman," Mr Chouhan said.

Visuals from the hospital show shocked parents breaking down on the stairs after escaping from the ward where the fire broke out.

Mr Chouhan termed the incident "very sad" and has instructed the administration and rescue personnel to do everything they can to bring the situation under control.

"The officers are in constant touch with me. All disaster management measures are being taken. The hospital management has been instructed to take proper care of the children and rescue work is going on," the Chief Minister said.