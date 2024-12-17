Video: Maruti Van Catches Fire, Explodes In Bhopal

The fire was brought under control by the local authorities but not before it reduced the van to ashes.

A Maruti van parked on a roadside in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal exploded on Tuesday. The van, running on an LPG cylinder, was seen engulfed in flames before a powerful blast completely destroyed the vehicle. The driver managed to escape in time and no other casualties were reported, according to officials.

The van caught fire in a residential area in Aishbagh. The loud blast triggered panic in the neighbourhood, leaving the residents terrified. The driver, visibly emotional and distressed, was heard shouting, "My car is destroyed. It is shattered!" as the fire raged on.

The fire was brought under control by the local authorities but not before it reduced the van to ashes.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown and the police are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.