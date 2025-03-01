Massive Fire Erupts In Chemical Factory In Madhya Pradesh Capital

A massive fire broke out in a paint-making chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Govindpura on Saturday. The blaze erupted behind the Tata Mahindra showroom on JK Road, with firefighters engaged in rescue operations.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. Flames soaring up to 20 feet have engulfed the factory, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The smoke was visible from several kilometres away.

A large cylinder burst within the factory premises, amplifying the fire's intensity and causing panic. As a precaution, all showroom operators in the vicinity shut their businesses. The industrial area houses several major vehicle showrooms.

In response to the emergency, firefighters from Govindpura, Pul Bogda, and Fatehgarh fire stations arrived at the scene with 10 to 12 fire brigade vehicles.

As the flames continued to rage, a large crowd gathered near the site. The police have also reached the spot and are managing the situation, ensuring that civilians maintain a safe distance. Nearby shop owners and showroom employees evacuated their premises as a precautionary measure.