At Least 10 Dogs Burnt To Death In House Fire In Madhya Pradesh

The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
At Least 10 Dogs Burnt To Death In House Fire In Madhya Pradesh
The police said no person was in the house when the fire broke out. (Representational)
Jabalpur:

At least ten dogs were charred to death after a fire broke out at a deserted house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said.

Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said.

He said no person was in the house when the fire broke out.

Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge, BD Dwivedi, said the house was rented by one Kajal Kundu, and a probe is underway into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Madhya Pradesh, Dogs Burnt To Death, House Fire Accident
NDTV News
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.