COVID Patient Jumps Off Second-Floor Window Of Bhopal AIIMS: Police

The patient jumped off the window late on Tuesday night, the police said (Representational)

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died after she allegedly jumped off the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of the state's Hoshangabad district, allegedly jumped out of a second-floor window late on Tuesday night, police officer Sanjeev Kumar Chaukse said.

The sexagenarian had been admitted to the hospital after she recently tested positive for the virus, the official said.

The incident came to light when people found her missing from her bed at around midnight and following a search, she was found lying on the ground below the second-floor window, he said.

The woman might have been depressed after getting infected, the official said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, AIIMS public relation officer Dr Laxmi Prasad informed that the woman was admitted on October 17 after she tested positive for coronavirus.

"She probably jumped off the building between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday night. A detailed investigation is underway," he said.