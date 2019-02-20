Tax Raid Continue At Road Contractor's Properties In Bhopal

The contractor had been associated with important road projects of Madhya Pradesh government.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday continued raids for the second day at four locations, including house and office of a road contractor Nilay Jain in Bhopal's Arera Colony.

According to income tax sources, Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from his house, Rs 70 lakh from bank locker and jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh (approximately) after raiding the properties of the road contractor on Tuesday in Bhopal.

The tax officials made the recovery after raiding four locations of the road contractor.

According to reports, the contractor had been associated with several important road projects of the Madhya Pradesh government in the past.