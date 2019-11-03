Dog, Trapped Under Pile Of 250 Rails In Bhopal, Gives Birth To 4 Puppies

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Unfortunately two puppies died in the rescue operation (Representational)

A dog and her two newborn puppies were rescued in the early hours of Sunday under a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station in Madhya Pradesh, a railway official said.

The six-hour long operation, carried out by a railway team, ended at around 2:30am, he said.

"A dog got trapped under a heap of rails in our stock yard and gave birth in a distressed condition lying upside down. We were alerted about the incident by an NGO People for Animals on Saturday evening," said Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Uday Borwanker.

"We removed 250 rails to reach to the dog and her litter of four puppies. A hydra machine was deployed as part of the rescue effort. We saved them after a 6-hour operation at around 2:30am. Unfortunately, two puppies died. It seems they were stillborn," he added.

He credited the railway's track maintenance staff and disaster management personnel for removing the rails, weighing several hundred kilogram, with minute precision to ensure the dog and her puppies were not hurt.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.