Amit Shah To Address BJP Workers In Madhya Pradesh Today The Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due around the end of this year.

BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Bhopal today to address the party workers in the state where the Assembly polls are due later this year.



Mr Shah will arrive here from Bengaluru and address the state-level meeting of the BJP workers and office-bearers at the Dusshera Maidan today, a party spokesman said.



Due to Mr Shah's busy schedule in view of the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held next week, the BJP chief's other meetings in the state capital have been cancelled, he said.



After addressing the party workers at the Dussehra Maidan, Mr Shah will go back to Bengaluru, the spokesman added.



The Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due around the end of this year.



The Congress had last month appointed Kamal Nath as the MP party president to revive its fortunes in the state where it is out of power for over a decade.



