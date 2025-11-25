What Bengaluru Woman Injected By Husband With Mercury Said Before Death

The Bengaluru woman who died after reportedly being injected with mercury by her husband had told the police that a couple working as lab technicians gave chloroform, syringes, and the metal substance to her spouse. The woman, Vidya, had given a detailed statement to the police before falling critically ill.

"There was a lab called SLN diagnostic centre, a couple worked there as lab technicians. I don't recall the name of the husband. The wife was named Swetha. They gave my husband chloroform, syringes and Mercury," she had said in a video.

Vidya, in her statement, said that on the night of February 26, she went to sleep and regained consciousness only the next evening. Soon after, she felt severe pain in her right thigh, as though she had been injected. Her leg was swollen, and she struggled to walk, she said. When her condition worsened, she visited Attibele Government Hospital on March 7 and was referred to Oxford Hospital.

Doctors at Oxford Hospital conducted tests and found mercury poisoning in her body. They performed surgery and sent samples for testing, which confirmed the presence of mercury.

"When I woke up, my leg had swollen, and I was struggling to walk. I visited the government hospital. That's when a metallic substance was detected," Vidya said.

Vidya told police that her husband, Basavaraj, along with his father Mariswamachari, had injected mercury into her body with the intention to kill her.

According to Vidya's dying declaration, she faced continuous harassment, humiliation, and neglect from both her husband and father-in-law. She stated that her husband repeatedly called her "mad" and locked her inside their house, refused to take her to relatives' homes, and regularly abused her.

The couple has a four-year-old child.

Vidya underwent treatment for over a month before being shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors told her the poison had spread throughout her body, damaging multiple organs, including her kidneys. She was put on dialysis but remained critical. Despite this, Vidya died in November after battling for life for nine months.