Video: Two Passengers Exchange Blows On Crowded Bengaluru Metro

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear.

Two men exchanged blows and hurled insults at each other in a packed Bengaluru Metro compartment recently. A video of the shocking incident is now going viral on social media. The 22-second clip shows the two men engaged in a fistfight and almost wrestling each other to the floor. The chaotic melee involved hair-pulling, slapping, shoving and punching.

Their fellow passengers were quick to intervene and diffuse the situation. The exact cause of the fight remains unclear. However, it is believed to have started after a heated argument over pushing and shoving in the crowded metro.

The video, now posted on X, prompted an investigation by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which stated that they were reviewing the footage and investigating further details.

A fight broke out between two passengers inside an overcrowded Metro train in Bengaluru.



BMRCL is reviewing the video & investigating further details@OfficialBMRCLpic.twitter.com/x7uwMVqAfs — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) July 9, 2024

“Travelling in public transport is risky in multiple ways,” a user commented under the video.

Travelling in public transport is risky in multiple ways. — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) July 9, 2024

Another user attributed the cause of the fight to “stress,” saying, “Everyone is on the edge!"

Stress!!!! Everyone is on the edge!!!! — Pavanasoonu ???????? (@Pavanasoonu) July 10, 2024

Many, though, praised the passengers for their timely intervention. "While the fight is bad, I appreciate the co-passengers helping to calm them today. Something you don't generally see in every fight," said one user. Another added, "Thanks to co-passengers for helping to settle disputes."

While the fight is bad, I appreciate the co-passengers helping to calm them today. Something you don't generally see in every fight. — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) July 9, 2024

Thanks to co-passengers for helping to settle disputes. One more announcement should be added: Any fights inside the metro should be handed over to the police ????. Better sense will prevail. — Kiran (@kirankumaar) July 9, 2024

Others compared the scene to the Delhi Metro, noting the difference in passenger behaviour. "If it had been Delhi or somewhere, passengers would have just stood and watched.. here the audience stopped the fight," wrote one user.



Another observed, "Delhi metro vibes in Namma Metro... the big difference - Co-passengers intervening and getting them to calm down.”

If it has been Delhi or somewhere passengers would have just stood and watched.. here the audience stopped the fight. That's the difference between Bangalore and other places — JALGARA (@qwertyasdfgzxq) July 9, 2024

Delhi metro vibes in namma metro

the big difference - Co passengers intervening and getting them to calm down

i think these laptop bags are the big issue here — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 10, 2024

Overcrowding, especially during peak hours, is a major concern in Bengaluru's Namma Metro. To address this, extra trains have been deployed on the Purple Line, a vital transportation route for IT employees working in east Bengaluru's IT parks.



Last year, a similar video of two men inside the Delhi Metro throwing punches at each other while fellow passengers looked on also went viral.