'Punches Are So Professional': Video Of Fight Inside Delhi Metro Is Viral

The men threw punches at each other inside the Delhi Metro.

A video of a fight inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. In the clip posted on X, two men are seen throwing punches at each other non-stop. However, the reason behind the fight is not known. The clip has received mixed reactions from social media user, with some slamming the two men for their behaviour and others joking they should be sent to the Olympics. In the 10-second clip, other passengers in the Metro coach are seen concerned.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) too hasn't reacted to it officially.

The clip has a close-up view of the area inside the Metro coach where the fighting is taking place. Other passengers moved to the side to avoid being hit by the men who are busy attacking each other.

Some passengers try to calm them down, but to no avail. Both the men are seen throwing punches at each other and none of them stops before the short clip ends.

The video has been viewed close to 2,000 times and amassed reactions from several users.

"Both are educated and live in the capital of Bharat," said one user. "Punches are so Professional... it's Mohammad Ali vs George Chuvalo level of boxing," said another.

"Both are diamonds and both must be sent to Olympics games," a third user commented.

A similar video had surfaced in June too that showed two backpack-wearing men engaged in an ugly fight inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach.

The men were also seen punching and trying to push each other away.

The DMRC had reacted to the video, issuing a statement in which it urged commuters to "conduct themselves responsibly" while travelling in the Metro.

It had also said that flying squads regularly monitor such behaviour and warned of action against unruly passengers.