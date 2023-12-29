Suspended From College, Upset Hotel Management Student Dies By Suicide

Suspended from college, a first-year hotel management student died by suicide (Representational)

Suspended from college, a first-year hotel management student died by suicide after allegedly overdosing on sleeping pills in Bengaluru, police said today.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a PG in Chandra layout where Nikhil Suresh was staying with his friends, they said.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death," a senior police officer said.

Demanding strict action against the college administration, his parents along with others protested oustide the college today seeking justice for their son.

His family has alleged that after being suspended, he along with his mother approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement. The student apologised and sought another chance, but the management did not pay heed and refused to take him back. They also alleged that he was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities.

Asked about the allegations, the officer said, "We have not received any formal complaint but we are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway."



