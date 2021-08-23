Rolls-Royce Sold By Bollywood Star Among Luxury Cars Seized In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Transport Commissioner said no documents were available with the cars' drivers. (File)

At least seven luxury cars were seized on Sunday by transport authorities in Bengaluru for not paying tax and lacking ownership documents, officials said.

Some of the seized cars were reportedly purchased from Bollywood actors.

These include a Rolls-Royce belonging to a Bollywood star, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying, stating that the cars were parked near UB City.

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the cars were seized since no documents were available with the drivers of the vehicles.

“We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them. That's why the cars were seized,” Mr Kumar told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)