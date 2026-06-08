Rs 3 Crore Ganja Seized From Bangkok Return Passenger At Bengaluru Airport

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International airport here was arrested with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, officials said on Monday.

The passenger was intercepted by the customs officials on June 5, they said.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage, was seized from him.

According to the officials, in another incident on June 4, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 6.66 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.33 crore, concealed in baggage at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport here.

In both the cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

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