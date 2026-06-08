Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Rs 3 Crore Ganja Seized From Bangkok Return Passenger At Bengaluru Airport

Passenger arrested at Kempegowda Airport with 10.20 kg hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3.57 crore.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Rs 3 Crore Ganja Seized From Bangkok Return Passenger At Bengaluru Airport
Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3.57 crore seized from passenger at Kempegowda International Airport.
  • A passenger from Bangkok was arrested at Kempegowda Airport with hydroponic ganja
  • Customs officials seized 10.20 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.57 crore from checked baggage
  • Another passenger from Bangkok was caught with 6.66 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.33 crore
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International airport here was arrested with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, officials said on Monday.

The passenger was intercepted by the customs officials on June 5, they said.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage, was seized from him.

According to the officials, in another incident on June 4, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 6.66 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.33 crore, concealed in baggage at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport here.

In both the cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kempegowda International Airport, Hydroponic Ganja Seizure, Bangkok Passenger
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now