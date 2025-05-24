On Camera, Zepto Delivery Agent Punches Customer Over Address Mismatch

A Zepto delivery executive allegedly assaulted a customer over a mismatch in address in Bengaluru earlier this week, leaving him seriously injured.

Vishnuvardhan was tasked with delivering groceries at the house of Shashank S, a 30-year-old businessman, in Basaveshwaranagar on Wednesday.

When the customer's sister-in-law went to collect it, the delivery executive reportedly lashed out at her for sharing an incorrect address. The situation escalated as Shashank intervened and questioned his behaviour.

CCTV footage showed the customer and his sister-in-law having a discussion with the delivery executive outside their home when he suddenly got enraged and attacked the customer. The delivery executive allegedly punched him and hurled abuses at him, too.

The customer's sister-in-law and another woman quickly jumped to his rescue and took him away. A photo later showed the customer with a swollen eye, while reports suggest he also had a skull fracture.

"We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, we'll make sure this is addressed," The Times of India shared a Zepto statement as saying.

The police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and other relevant sections.