National Investigation Agency Arrests 2 Suspected ISIS Terrorists In Bengaluru: Report

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two suspected terrorists of a local ISIS module in Bengaluru, which was allegedly involved in radicalisation of youth and funding their trip to Syria to join the terror group.

Ahamed Abdul Cader, 40, from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu and Irfan Nasir, 33, from Frazer Town in Bengaluru were arrested by the NIA on Wednesday.

The action taken by National Investigation Agency comes weeks after the agency busted the terror module with the arrest of a doctor in the city.

In continuing with the investigation, the NIA conducted searches on the premises of Cader and Nasir in Gurappana Palya and Frazer Town and recovered incriminating material and electronic devices from their possession.

While Cader is a business analyst in a bank in Chennai, Nasir is a rice merchant in Bengaluru, the NIA said in a statement.

The two were produced before Special NIA Court in Bengaluru, which granted 10 days custody to the agency for interrogation.

During the investigation of a case taken up by the NIA on September 19, certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module, the agency said, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

It got a lead with the arrest of a doctor in Bengaluru. During his questioning, names of those who had travelled to Syria in 2013-14 to join ISIS surfaced, reported news agency PTI.

"Further investigations resulted in revealing a module wherein Cader, Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir. They had formed a group called 'Quran Circle,' which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to the conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists," the NIA said.

According to news agency PTI, The NIA also stated that they had played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of the doctor and other Muslim youth from Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS.

"Two such youth got killed in Syria," the NIA claimed, reported Press Trust of India.

"Further investigation in the case is continued to unearth the larger conspiracy," the NIA said.



