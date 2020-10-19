Man In Bengaluru, On Stabbing Spree, Kills One, Injures Six: Police

Bengaluru: The police said the motive behind the attack was not known. (Representational)

A 30-year-old labourer went on a stabbing spree, killing a person and injuring six others, before being overpowered by police personnel in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

Ganesh went to a butcher's shop at Cottonpet area to purchase meat, stole a knife from there, ran away and stabbed six people at random.

One of those injured, also a labourer, died of injuries in a hospital. Another was critically injured and was in the Intensive Care Unit, police said.

On being alerted by the public, an inspector and a constable rushed to the area, cornered the man and seized the weapon from him.

He has been booked for murder and attempt to murder, police said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known.

