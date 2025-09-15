Indian Air Force Engineer Dies By Suicide, Jumps From 24th Floor In Bengaluru

An Indian Air Force engineer, who has been living in Bengaluru, died by suicide after jumping from the 24th floor on Sunday evening. The engineer has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna, 25, who was residing at the Halasuru Military quarters. According to the police, Lokesh took the step in a fit of rage following a visit to his sister's place.

Lokesh, an Indian Air Force engineer, jumped from the 24th floor of the Prestige Jindal City Apartments in Bengaluru. Lokesh had visited his sister, Lakshmi, last evening, where his mood was spoiled over something, according to the police. In the heat of the moment, he jumped and died by suicide.

Upon learning about the incident, the police took the body into custody and sent it to Nelamangla Public Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old techie was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya earlier in August. The parents of the techie filed a police complaint alleging that their daughter died because she was constantly harassed for dowry.

Shilpa had been married to Praveen, also a former software professional, for about two-and-a-half years, and they have an 18-month-old child.

According to the complaint filed by Shilpa's parents, Praveen's family had initially demanded Rs 15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold jewellery and household articles at the time of marriage. Despite fulfilling these demands, Shilpa's in-laws allegedly pressured her for additional money and valuables after the wedding. The family has claimed that repeated taunts and mental harassment over dowry led to Shilpa dying by suicide.