Hindu Outfit Seeks Cancellation Of Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru Show Over Law Concerns

Ahead of a proposed stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Bengaluru, a Hindu outfit has approached the City Police Commissioner seeking denial of permission for the event, citing possible law and order issues.

The show by Munawar Faruqui is scheduled to be held in the city tomorrow.

The request has been made by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, citing concerns over potential law and order issues.

In its submission, the organisation referred to past controversies involving the comedian, including a 2021 case registered in Indore under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

Faruqui was arrested in connection with the case and remained in judicial custody for over a month before being granted bail by the Supreme Court. The matter, according to the appeal, is still pending before the court.

The Samiti also pointed to similar complaints reportedly raised in cities such as Prayagraj and Mumbai over allegedly objectionable content in his performances. It further noted that several of Faruqui's shows in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Raipur and Gurgaon have, in the past, been cancelled or denied permission citing apprehensions of protests and possible disturbances.

Expressing concern over the proposed Bengaluru event, the organisation stated that allowing the show could potentially hurt public sentiments and lead to protests, thereby affecting communal harmony. It has urged the police to assess the situation carefully and take preventive measures, including cancellation of the event if deemed necessary, in the interest of maintaining public peace.

The appeal emphasised that the request has been made with the objective of safeguarding law and order and ensuring harmony among all sections of society.