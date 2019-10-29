Four Bengaluru Tourists Drown In Sea In Nagapattinam

In the second incident, three members of a family drowned in the sea in the same area.

Four tourists from Bengaluru, who were on a visit to the famous Muslim pilgrim centre of Nagore in Nagapattinam district, drowned in the sea in two separate incidents, the police said today.

Rihan, 12, drowned when he ventured into the sea off Nagore to take a bath late on Monday evening. His body was later washed ashore in the same area, they said today.

In the second incident, three members of a family drowned in the sea in the same area.

Imthiyaz Basha, 50, his wife Riyana, 40, son Afras, 18, and daughter Saina, 16, and nephew Nizam, 20, all from Bengaluru, had gone into the sea to take a bath when they got trapped in high tide.

Locals rushed to help, but only two of the family could be saved. Bodies of Imthiyaz, Afras, and Nizam have been recovered, the police said.

