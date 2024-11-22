Drug Racket Busted In Bengaluru, 318 Kg Marijuana Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized

According to Bengaluru Police, the drugs were brought to the city from Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru Police seized 318 kg marijuana worth a whopping Rs 3.35 crore while the drugs were being transported from Andhra Pradesh to the city in an Innova car. This led to the busting of a drug racket in Bengaluru's Govindapura area and arrest of three people.

Out of the three people arrested, one is a wanted criminal in Kerala who is facing multiple charges there - including murder and attempt to murder.

The police seized the car stacked with packets full of marijuana, show visuals. The driver of the car and his wife are also among those arrested.

Innova car that was being used to transport drugs was stacked with marijuana packets

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the drugs were brought to the city from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. "The main accused is from Kerala and is listed as a wanted criminal there," he said.

Some six months back, the man from Kerala came to Bengaluru and lured the car driver to be his accomplice in drug trade. The driver, along with his wife, accompanied the man to Andhra Pradesh to procure the drugs and bring them to Bengaluru for sale, said police. However, their attempt was foiled when the car loaded with drugs was busted by the police.