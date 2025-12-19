"Garbage Being Burnt Near Residences": Actor Flags Bengaluru Civic Apathy

Kannada actor Aindrita Ray has flagged the alleged negligence of civic authorities after discovering that household garbage was being openly burnt in an area close to residential buildings in Bengaluru, an act she said left her struggling to breathe for several days.

The actor said she had been experiencing severe respiratory discomfort due to thick smoke entering her home continuously, prompting her to step out and trace the source of the pollution.

Aindrita, who lives in the Ideal Homes area of RR Nagar, said she suffered persistent congestion and breathing difficulties as her house was filled with smoke carrying the stench of burning plastic and other waste.

After enduring the discomfort for nearly three days, she said she decided to investigate the cause herself and found piles of garbage being set on fire in an open ground located close to residential areas.

The actor recorded a video from the spot, showing the garbage burning in the open.

Sharing the video on social media platform Instagram on Thursday, Aindrita said, "I have been suffering for three days. I had severe congestion and can't breathe properly."

"There was a constant smell of plastic and other waste being burnt. I live in Ideal Homes, RR Nagar. Today I couldn't bear it anymore, so I decided to find out what it was - and this is what I saw."

The video showed piles of trash burning right next to houses, sending thick clouds of smoke into the air.

Her concern came nearly a month after the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had announced a new initiative to curb littering. The GBA had planned a special drive where they were going to pay people who recorded and shared videos of 'litter bugs', people who dumped garbage on streets.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) had said it would give a reward of Rs 250 to those who share the video.