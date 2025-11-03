Share Videos Of 'Litter Bugs' In Bengaluru, Get Rs 250 Reward

Do you see people littering the streets and feel helpless, not knowing how to stop them? The Greater Bengaluru Authority has a reporting job for you. Record the episode, share it with the municipal body and get a reward of Rs 250.

In an attempt to reduce littering on Bengaluru streets, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has planned a special drive where they will pay people who record and share videos of 'litter bugs', people who dumping garbage on streets.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will give a reward of Rs 250 to those who share the video.

The initiative is expected to be formally announced today at around 3pm.

A dedicated WhatsApp number and social media handles will be provided to report the same. An app is also being developed for this purpose and is expected to be launched within a week, sources in BSWML said.

Officials believe this initiative, along with the earlier campaign to return garbage to the doorstep of litterbugs and impose fines, will act as a strong deterrent against open dumping of waste in the city. Last week, the GBA launched "Garbage Dumping Festival", warning residents of receiving their trash back as return gifts if they dump it on the street.

"We have around 5,000 autos in Bengaluru that go to households for collection of dry and wet waste. Despite this, few people throw garbage on the roads," said BSWML Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karigowda, while speaking with NDTV.

According to Karigowda, the BSWML receives videos from people who dump garbage on the roads, and they have also installed CCTVs for surveillance.

"To create awareness (of not throwing garbage on the roads), this (initiative) is a sort of return gift," he said.

Apart from dumping back the garbage, Karigowda said that a penalty of Rs 2,000 will also be imposed.