Coronavirus: 2 Bengaluru Wards Sealed After 5 COVID-19 Cases Reported

Two wards, next to each other, were sealed in Bengaluru today by after five coronavirus positive cases were reported from the wards.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, BH Anil Kumar, tweeted that they will seal the wards to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Vehicular movement been banned and the BBMP said they will deliver all essentials to residents.

"BBMP will completely seal Bapuji Nagar Ward 134 & Padarayanapura Ward 135 to prevent the spread of COVID19 after 5 fresh positive cases were reported. Starting now, BBMP has planned to supply all essentials to residents & banned vehicular movement," he tweeted.

But the announcement did set off rumours about the whole city being sealed off.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao shut down the rumours with a tweet. Asking everyone to remain calm, the official said, "there is nothing like that as of now." He asked people to not pay heed to rumours and fake news.

The BBMP Commissioner also tried to calm things down with a follow-up tweet. Asking people not to panic and go out to buy essentials, he reiterated that the sealing orders are in two wards only.

Karnataka currently has 207 positive cases of COVID-19, including 6 deaths. 30 people have been discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban district that has seen the highest number of cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said a decision on extending the 21-day lockdown would be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to all chief ministers. But he also said that most ministers at a cabinet meeting held on Thursday were in favour of the lockdown continuing in the state. This is despite recommendations from a panel set up by the state government and headed by Dr Devi Shetty for a partial easing of restrictions.