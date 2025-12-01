Car Runs Over 4-Year-Old Outside Home In Bengaluru, Child Survives

A four-year-old girl in Bengaluru survived after a car ran over her right outside her home.

The child, daughter of Shashi and Siddalingaiah, had stepped out of her house gate in Nelamangala's Weavers' Colony and was standing near the entrance when the accident took place on November 28 around 5:00 pm.

CCTV footage shows the girl walking out moments before a car turns into the lane and continues straight, running over her.

The driver, seemingly unaware of the child in front of the vehicle, did not stop and fled the scene immediately.

Hearing the girl's cries, her parents and relatives rushed out of the house. She sustained serious injuries to her face and other parts of her body and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Nelamangala Traffic Police have registered a case and begun efforts to trace the driver, who is currently on the run.

Further investigation is underway.