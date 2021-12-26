Bengaluru's Transgender Community Has Just One Wish This Christmas

As city celebrated Christmas, those shunned by their families only wish they were part of celebration

Christmas came and went by but for the transgender community in Bengaluru going back home to their families and finding acceptance in society, even during the festival season, remains far from reality.

In an interaction with the transgender community in the city which included the first Christmas presents for many of them, NDTV learnt what the festival means to them.

A group of techies representing Bengaluru's Good Quest foundation decided make their wish come true. "The transgender community are deprived of love, care and respect from the society. They are ostracised from near and dear ones. We go in search of such persons. This Christmas season we visited them with presents, cake and sang carols" said Vinod Kumar, the co-founder of Good Quest Foundation.

It's been 13 years since Neha, a transgender, was turned away from her house. And ever since, she has been begging at the traffic signals for a living. With her family not accepting her and society not allowing her to be part of any festive celebrations, this is the first time, that she came to know what Christmas is all about.

"Society doesn't accept us. I cannot be a part of any festival celebrations. For the first time, someone has come home to share goodies and sing carols. I feel so happy. Nobody in the last 10 years has accepted us or invited us for any Christmas celebrations. This is the first time," Neha said.

Another transgender Nivedita, who left home 10 years ago, said she begs at the traffic signals in the morning, and is engaged in sex work at night. She hoped that someday society will not only accept her, but also allow her to be a part of Christmas celebrations.

"I wish I could go to church and pray for Christmas and participate in the celebration. Our circumstances are such that we can only wish if we could celebrate Christmas along with the others in the society. We are living with a hope that someday we will see the change," she said.