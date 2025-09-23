Bengaluru Woman Says Husband "Impotent", Demands Rs 2 Crore. He Files FIR

Allegations of impotency, harassment and assault have culminated in a police case filed by a man against his wife in Bengaluru.

The man, a resident of Govindarajnagar, got married on May 5 this year. He and his wife lived together in Saptagiri Palace in Bengaluru after their wedding.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the 35-year-old, three months after the wedding, his wife suspected him of being impotent and forced him to undergo a medical examination, as he had not consummated the marriage.

The man alleged that doctors confirmed that he was physically capable of sexual activity. He also claimed that the doctors advised patience, citing mental stress as the reason for hesitation.

However, the dispute escalated as his 29-year-old wife allegedly began demanding Rs 2 crore as compensation for what she termed as her husband's failure to fulfil marital obligations.

In the complaint, the man accused his wife and her relatives of barging into his residence in Govindarajnagar on August 17, where they allegedly assaulted him and his family members.

Following the assault, he approached the police. Based on his complaint, the Govindarajnagar Police Station registered a case against the woman and her relatives under charges of assault and harassment.

In a video posted by him, he also claimed that she is with the media wing of the BJP and appealed to the party to support him.