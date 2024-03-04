Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe Likely To Be Handed Over To Anti Terror Agency

9 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1

The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion is likely to handed over to the NIA.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.

