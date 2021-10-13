Bengaluru High-Rise Evacuated As It Tilts; Demolish, Say Officials

Officials have pinned the blame on heavy rain and poor foundation for the tilt in the building

Authorities have decided to demolish a Bengaluru high-rise in Kamlanagar soon after a tilt was reported by the residents late last night.

The building in west Bengaluru has been evacuated. Fire and emergency service officials are at the spot. The police, too, are at the site.

Officials have pinned the blame on heavy rain and poor foundation for the tilt in the building.

Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation across the city. Heavy rain was witnessed in the city on Sunday as well which had brought down trees and flooded homes, while several roads were water logged in parts of the city.

At the Bengaluru airport yesterday, some passengers were seen hitching a ride on a tractor to arrive at the terminal gates. The roads outside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) were seen inundated and several passengers stranded on the sidewalks.

Last Thursday, a three-storey building collapsed in the city's Kasturi Nagar, making it the third such incident in a fortnight.

Soon after Bengaluru's municipal commissioner Gaurav Gupta had asked the zonal commissioners to set up committees to survey and identify buildings that could be dangerous and those that have been built by violating the law.

On September 27, nearly 50 people escaped unhurt when a 70-year-old building crumbled to the ground in Bengaluru's Lakkasandra area.