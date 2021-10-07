Watch: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Bengaluru

Of the eight flats in the building, only three were occupied

A three-storey building collapsed in Bangalore's Kasturi Nagar on Thursday afternoon, the third such incident in a fortnight. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials said.

Residents were evacuated right in time after a tilt was noticed in the building early in the morning.

Locals were seen running away from the area as the building came crashing down. Officials of the civic body and the fire department were at the spot taking stock of the damage caused and clear the rubble.

Poor foundation appeared to be the reason behind the collapse, officials said.

Bengaluru's municipal commissioner Gaurav Gupta had asked the zonal commissioners to set up committees to survey and identify buildings that could be dangerous and those that have been built by violating the law.

On September 27, nearly 50 people escaped unhurt when a 70-year-old building crumbled to the ground in Bengaluru's Lakkasandra area. On Wednesday, seven of a family died after a building caved in following heavy rain at a village Belagavi.