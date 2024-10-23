Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Killed In Building Collapse After Heavy Rain In Bengaluru

The death count in the Bengaluru building collapse incident increased to five on Wednesday morning, as efforts are underway to clear the debris and rescue the trapped persons. Five people have been injured and thirteen people have been rescued so far, officials said.

Dog squad have also joined the rescue operation, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru.

According to officials, there were approximately 20 people inside the building at the time of the collapse.