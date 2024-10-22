10 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru

A portion of an under-construction building has collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday after three days of incessant rain. Officials said 10-12 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams have reached Babusapalya in east Bengaluru, where the building is located, and efforts are on to clear the debris and pull the trapped people out. Three people have been rescued so far.

Waterlogging has thrown life out of gear in parts of the city, with children missing school and passengers missing flights and trains. Residents of an apartment complex in Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru were also evacuated using boats after heavy flooding.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the government cannot "stop nature" but is taking all necessary steps to ensure people don't suffer.

"You might have noticed in the media what is happening in Dubai and Delhi. There is pollution in Delhi and rains in Dubai, which is a drought- prone region. There is a similar situation in many parts of the country. We are managing. We cannot stop nature but we are there. I am also gathering information from the entire team," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.