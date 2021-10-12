Watch: Tractor Ride To Reach Bengaluru Airport As Rain Leads To Flooding

People climb atop a tractor to reach the Bengaluru airport after heavy rains and flooding.

To catch a flight from the Bengaluru airport some passengers had to take a tractor ride to reach the gates of the terminal, thanks to a heavy spell of rain in the area late on Monday night which led to waterlogging on roads.

In video clips shared on social media, the roads outside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) were seen inundated and several passengers stranded on the sidewalks with their luggage in hand.

Some people were seen wading through a flooded road and climbing atop a tractor to reach the airport gates.

The roads around the pick-up and drop points outside the airport were also heavily inundated.

"We had never seen a situation like this since 2008 when the airport became operational. The tractor was not from the airport... Water was everywhere, outside the airport.. even the arrival and the departure area was flooded," said Jayraj Shanmugam CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Bengaluru city on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation across the city. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting for today as well.

Low visibility due to the rains also affected flight operations at the Bengaluru airport.

Heavy rain was witnessed in the city on Sunday as well which had brought down trees and flooded homes, while several roads were water logged in parts of the city.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said relief work was underway and that he was personally monitoring it. "Because of the heavy rains yesterday in several places, water has entered houses, damage has been caused to some roads," he had said.