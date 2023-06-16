Bengaluru Food Delivery Agent Thrashed Over 8-Year-Old Girl's False Complaint: Report

The police scanned the CCTV footage after which the girl's lie was discovered.

A food delivery agent was beaten up by the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru after a complaint from an eight-year-old girl. She claimed that the man forcibly took her to the terrace of the building, according to India Today. The residents of the housing society and security guards brutally thrashed the man after hearing what the girl said. However, the CCTV footage later revealed that the girl went to the terrace alone and played there, the outlet further said in the report.

The incident took place in the Electronics City area earlier this week. It came to light after the girl's parents reached the terrace while looking for her.

The girl told her parents that the food delivery agent took her there and she bit her hand to escape, as per India Today.

The enraged parents of the girl immediately called the security guards who closed the gates of the apartment. The girl then pointed towards a delivery agent who was in the campus.

The neighbours informed the police, but before the cops arrived, they thrashed the man. The police later checked the CCTV footage and said the girl lied to her parents after being found along on the terrace.

Speaking to Times of India (TOI), the delivery agent said, "Every person accompanying the couple beat me up, along with the security guards. Don't know why she made this false claim?"

"I thank the Electronics City Police for scanning the CCTV footage, which saved me. My biggest worry is: What if there was no CCTV camera?" the man added, informing that his manager has given him sick leave to recover.

When the police asked the girl why she made the false claim, she said she was scared her parents will beat her up for playing during class hours. Her parents later apologised to the delivery agent, the TOI report said.