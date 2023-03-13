Airhostess, 28, Falls To Death From Bengaluru Building, Boyfriend Arrested

Archana Dhiman arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident.

An airhostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. Her boyfriend has been arrested and a murder case has been filed against him.

Archana Dhiman arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident. The 28-year-old was staying with Adesh, the boyfriend, at an apartment in Renuka Residency society in Koramangala - a plush suburb in the city.

Archana and Adesh - a techie working in a software firm in the city - had met on a dating site and been in a relationship for the past six months, according to investigating officers.

The couple used to fight often, the questioning of Adesh revealed. Both of them had been drinking on the night of the accident, he said. Adesh told police that Archana slipped from the balcony and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police filed a murder case against Adesh on the suspicion of his role in the woman's death. He has been sent to police custody

The police said they awaiting Archana's post-mortem report to initiate further action.