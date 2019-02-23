Watch Surya Kiran Team's Spectacular Air Show In Bengaluru

The Surya Kiran did only one sortie and then landed.

A fleet of seven Surya Kiran aircraft performed for the first time after the aircraft collision in Bengaluru earlier this week that led to the death of a pilot and injured two from the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team.

Displaying the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force and living up to the squadron motto "Sadaiv Sarvottam" (Always the best), the Surya Kiran team mesmerized the crowd with their performance. The Surya Kiran did only one sortie and then landed. The second performance is likely to take place at 4:30 pm.

Here's the look at Surya Kiran Team's manoeuvres in the skies above Yelahanka Air Force Station:

After the aircraft collision on Monday, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria had said that Surya Kirans will not be part of the flying display at the air show.

On Day 1 of the Aero India show on February 20, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built aircraft flew the missing man formation - an aerial salute in memory of the fallen pilot Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who died during the rehearsal, a day before the Aero India show.

The 12th edition of Air show "Aero India-2019" showcases India's air defence prowess. The five-day biennial air show will continue till February 24. Today the expo will showcase women's achievements in the aerospace sector and all-women crews will fly a few aircraft as part of the air display.