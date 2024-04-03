Watch: Reckless Driver Flies Through The Air After Flipping SUV On Kuwait Beach

The driver is ejected through the side window and thrown into the water.

A driver at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait narrowly avoided disaster after a reckless joyride went wrong. A video captured on YouTube shows a blue-and-white Toyota FJ Cruiser cruising slowly alongside the water, the New York Post reported. But moments later, the 34-year-old driver slams the accelerator, sending the SUV careening into the water at high speed. The situation quickly spirals out of control as the vehicle spins out, launching into a series of violent flips. The car eventually comes to a rest on its side, and in a shocking twist, the driver is ejected through the side window and thrown into the water.

Without a seatbelt, he was thrown from his flipping SUV, soaring roughly 16 feet through the air before landing in the shallow water of the Persian Gulf. Despite performing his several flips, the man emerged with only minor injuries, limping away from the scene. The car, however, wasn't as fortunate and was later towed away by local fire services.

According to the Arab Times, the SUV had been swept into the sea when authorities from the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area arrived at the scene. The fire department retrieved the poor Toyota which was then seized by the police.

Officials seized the vehicle, and while it's unclear if the driver will face charges, his irresponsible actions have angered residents who compared his behaviour to a child's.

"He didn't have his safety belt on, it's like giving a kid a knife as a toy," one person commented according to the outlet.

"LOL the idiot is lucky he survived," another said on social media.

"Nothing like testing that 4X4 capability when you don't have a clue as to what you're doing."

"A high degree of difficulty and good form in transition, but points deducted for the splash on entry."

"That's what you get for showing off with no skill."

Luckily, the beach was relatively empty at the time of the accident, averting more serious accidents. An individual in the water hurried to get out of harm's way before the vehicle embarked on its wild trajectory.